In case you hadn’t noticed, Avril Lavigne is going through a serious career resurgence. Following up her epic new single “Bite Me,” she’s prepping her new album, Love Sux, which is out next week, and shared another new collaboration with Black Bear, “Love It When You Hate Me.” But that’s not all this early pop-punk star has going on. Her breakout hit, “Sk8er Boi” had such staying cultural power that the ultimate Sk8er Boi Tony Hawk himself still wants to be involved with it, and there’s even a movie based on the song reportedly in the works.

However, that might all be about to pale in comparison to the power of the latest cultural force to get involved with “Sk8er Boi,” and that, my friends, is K-Pop. Pop-punk might be having a lovely resurgence, but K-Pop is basically the reigning force from here on out in the pop world. So when a member of the K-Pop group Tomorrow X Together, Hueningkai, decided to drop a pitch perfect cover of the song, all bets were suddenly off. For her part, Avril loved the cover of her hit, and thought Hueningkai did a great job. “Amazing cover!” she wrote on Twitter today, along with sharing the band’s tweet of their member’s new version.

Check out the new version up top, and maybe take a trip down memory lane and revisit the original below?