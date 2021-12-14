Early aughts nostalgia has been at an all-time high lately. Y2K stars like Britney Spears are all over the news and Gen Z musicians like Blackstarkids and Willow are bringing ’00s pop-punk back into the mainstream. Avril Lavigne, who collaborated with Willow on a recent track, is also benefiting form the resurgence of early-’00s culture.

The 20th anniversary of Lavigne’s breakout track “Sk8er Boi” is coming next year and she’s got some big plans to celebrate. Lavigne wants to revisit the song in a big way — by making “Sk8er Boi” into a film. Lavigne discussed her lofty plans in a conversation on the iHeartRadio podcast She Is The Voice over the weekend. The singer said people always bring up the song to her and it’s her favorite to play live, so she wants to “take it to the next level” with a film:

“Recently with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking me to play [‘Sk8er Boi’] on some TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people will always reference it to me. And so, I’m actually going to turn this song into a film… and take it to the next level.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Lavigne said the song is really about a “missed opportunity at love.”

“You know what it was like in high school, you have all the different groups and cliques, and there’s like skaters, preps, jocks. It’s kind of like a missed opportunity at love,” she said. “The skater boy is in love with the preppy girl but like she’s too cool for him but then five years from now she’s feeding the baby and she’s all alone and she wishes she would have followed her heart and not tried to live up to society’s expectations.”

The singer hasn’t shared many details about her film adaptation plans thus far, including a cast or a story line. But based on the song’s subject matter, the film would likely be a high school teen dramedy, which is a film genre that was also very popular in the early ’00s.