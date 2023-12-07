Is Adele Working On New Music?

For the past year, Adele has been stationed in Las Vegas, performing her residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. What was supposed to be 32-concert run has been extended to a whopping 100 shows lasting from November of 2022 and scheduled to continue to June 15, 2024. During that time, she’s won more Grammys, hosted a gender reveal, collapsed due to sciatica, stopped drinking, and apparently married her longtime beau Rich Paul (although the couple remains fairly cagey about their marital status).

With all that going on, it’s no wonder she hasn’t released much new music lately. Her last album, 30, was released in November 2021, and she hasn’t dropped original music the entire time she’s been on revue in Vegas. But in a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter, she explained why she hasn’t been working on any new music. “I get nervous about wearing my voice out,” she said. “It’s a lot of singing. It’s two hours. It’s all live. It’s a lot. And I f*cking motormouth and chat me ass off as well. But yeah, I have nothing to say yet. I haven’t even thought about it.”

She elaborated that when she writes songs, “I have to wait for a feeling. If I get antsy, that’s when I know I have to go to the studio, and I am the opposite of antsy right now.” She also confirmed she turned down “a lot” of collaboration requests, either due to bad timing or a bad fit, although she puts most of her rejections down to needing to spend time with her son. “Especially nowadays — the promo of music videos and all of that — I’m not doing that for nobody,” she declared.