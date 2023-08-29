Adele has seemingly been having a ball at her Weekends With Adele concert residency in Las Vegas, but she appears to have hit a bit of a snag at a recent concert.

People reports that Adele collapsed backstage at a show due to a flare-up of her sciatica. She reportedly later told the audience, “They picked my whole body up off the floor. I am going to sit down and rest my sciatica.”

She spoke about having sciatica, a spinal condition that can cause pain and discomfort in the legs and back, at a January concert, saying, “I have to waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica.” In February, she elaborated, “Is anyone else kind of my age starting getting bad knees? I have got really bad sciatica in my left leg and my L5 disc is not f*cking there anymore. It’s worn away.”

In a 2021 interview, she explained that she’s long had back issues, but that recent improvements to her general health have made them less impactful, saying, “I’m more agile because I can now move more, because of my back. I got my core strong. I slipped my first disc when I was 15 from sneezing. I was in bed and I sneezed and my fifth one flew out. In January, I slipped my sixth one, my L6. And then where I had a C‑section, my core was useless. I’ve been in pain with my back for, like, half of my life, really. It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture. But where I got my tummy strong, down at the bottom, which I never had before, my back don’t play up as much. It means I can do more, I can run around with my kid a little bit more.”