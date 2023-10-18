Adele is no longer drinking wine. Or any kind of alcohol.

During a recent show as part of her Las Vegas residency, Adele revealed, “I stopped drinking quite a long time ago… maybe, like, three and a half months ago. It’s boring. I mean, oh my God, it’s boring. I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my 20s, but I miss it so much. I cut out caffeine.” She was talking to two concertgoers who were enjoying “a pint” of whiskey sour. “I’m very, very jealous,” she added, according to Page Six.

The “Easy on Me” singer previously addressed her drinking habits during another Vegas show. “I remember when I came here in COVID, in lockdown. It was 11 a.m., and I was definitely, like, four bottles of wine in — like we all were,” she said. “I said in 2020 that I wanted to put my album out. And we were all at home just drunk basically.” Adele also cut one drinking as part of her weight loss journey. “That’s one great way of really sort of getting to know yourself, is just drinking water and being sober as anything,” she said.

You can watch footage from the recent Vegas concert below: