Ariana Grande Oscars 2024
Getty Image
Pop

Ariana Grande, Kacey Musgraves, And Justin Timberlake Notch Personal Records On This Week’s ‘Billboard’ 200 Chart

Last week, Ariana Grande debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with Eternal Sunshine, her sixth No. 1 album that logged “the largest week of 2024 for any album.” This week’s Billboard 200 chart (dated March 30) finds Grande at No. 1 again, while Kacey Musgraves and Justin Timberlake made respectable debuts.

According to Billboard, Eternal Sunshine is Grande’s third album to spend two weeks at No. 1 — after 2020’s Positions and 2019’s Thank U, Next — and Grande’s “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 last week.

Meanwhile, Musgraves’ Deeper Well debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 97,000 equivalent album units, which Billboard relayed as “her biggest week, by units, since the chart began ranking by that measurement in December 2014; further, of the album’s first-week units, traditional album sales comprise 66,000 — Musgraves’ biggest sales week ever.”

And then there’s Timberlake. Everything I Thought It Was, his first LP since 2018, debuted at No. 4 behind Grande, Musgraves, and Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time (No. 3). Everything I Thought It Was earned 67,000 equivalent album units. All of Timberlake’s solo releases have debuted within the Billboard 200 top five, but Everything I Thought It Was is Timberlake’s lowest solo debut at No. 4. Previously, FutureSex/LoveSounds (2006), The 20/20 Experience (2013), The 20/20 Experience (2 Of 2) (2013), and Man Of The Woods (2018) debuted at No. 1, while his 2002 solo debut Justified came in at No. 2.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×