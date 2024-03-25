Last week, Ariana Grande debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with Eternal Sunshine, her sixth No. 1 album that logged “the largest week of 2024 for any album.” This week’s Billboard 200 chart (dated March 30) finds Grande at No. 1 again, while Kacey Musgraves and Justin Timberlake made respectable debuts.

According to Billboard, Eternal Sunshine is Grande’s third album to spend two weeks at No. 1 — after 2020’s Positions and 2019’s Thank U, Next — and Grande’s “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 last week.

Meanwhile, Musgraves’ Deeper Well debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 97,000 equivalent album units, which Billboard relayed as “her biggest week, by units, since the chart began ranking by that measurement in December 2014; further, of the album’s first-week units, traditional album sales comprise 66,000 — Musgraves’ biggest sales week ever.”

And then there’s Timberlake. Everything I Thought It Was, his first LP since 2018, debuted at No. 4 behind Grande, Musgraves, and Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time (No. 3). Everything I Thought It Was earned 67,000 equivalent album units. All of Timberlake’s solo releases have debuted within the Billboard 200 top five, but Everything I Thought It Was is Timberlake’s lowest solo debut at No. 4. Previously, FutureSex/LoveSounds (2006), The 20/20 Experience (2013), The 20/20 Experience (2 Of 2) (2013), and Man Of The Woods (2018) debuted at No. 1, while his 2002 solo debut Justified came in at No. 2.