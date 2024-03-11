Ariana Grande had the big album release of the week a few days ago with Eternal Sunshine, which was a long-awaited drop. Now she has already sweetened the deal: Today (March 11), Grande released the “Slightly Deluxe” edition of the album.

The new version comes with four new tracks. There’s “Imperfect For You (Acoustic),” “True Story (Acapella),” and the Mariah Carey-featuring version of “Yes, And?.” The headliner here, though, is a new version of “Supernatural,” which features Troye Sivan.

This follows a big weekend for Grande. She was on hand for the 2024 Oscars last night, where she seemed especially moved by Billie Eilish and Finneas’ performance of “What Was I Made For?.” On top of that, she also took over Saturday Night Live, both with her regular duties as musical guest and by appearing in some sketches.

Listen to the new version of “Supernatural” above