Is Jonas Brothers’ ‘The Album’ On Vinyl?

The Jonas Brothers have made the most of the first half of 2023. The multiplatinum band released the singles “Wings” and “Waffle House,” performed on Saturday Night Live, and pulled off a Broadway residency.

Next on the docket is The Album‘s arrival this Friday, May 12. The JoBros are also selling appropriately packaged merchandised billed as “The Shirt,” “The Hoodie,” and “The Hat.” The Album will also be available for purchase on vinyl. It’s listed for $30 and available for pre-order here.

On May 2, the Jonas Brothers announced their supporting tour, which is named The Tour because that is the only thing it could have or should have been named. The North American run will kick off in impressive fashion with back-to-back shows at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York on August 12-13.

The general public sale begins Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. local time. All ticketing information can be found here.

The Album comes almost exactly four years after 2019’s Happiness Begins, their first album since breaking up in 2013 that became the ultimate comeback statement for Joe, Kevin, and Nick. Their reestablishment was led by “Sucker,” their first-ever No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Album is out 5/12 via Republic Records. Find more information here.