Ariana Grande launched the Eternal Sunshine era in a big way with “ Yes, And? ,” which was yet another No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 for the artist. She’s been gradually unveiling info about the new album, too, including the tracklist, which she has been sharing in pieces. She revealed a few tracks in January , and now she’s back with more.

What Is Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Tracklist?

This is the revealed tracklist so far, as of February 7:

1. “Intro (End Of The World)”

2. “Bye”

3.

4.

5. “Eternal Sunshine”

6. “Supernatural”

7.

8.

9. “Yes, And?”

10. “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)”

11.

12.

13.

The partial tracklist was shared in an Instagram post that also revealed a new alternate cover for the album, one of seven. Grande explained, “we wanted to give you a few different options that capture the emotional ups and downs of this album, each thoughtfully created by the talented [Katia Temkin].”

Towards the end of 2023, Grande reflected on the year, which she called “one of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years” of her life so far. She also added, “i cannot wait for next year.”

Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine album cover art

Eternal Sunshine is out 3/8 via Republic Records. Find more information here.