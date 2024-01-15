Morgan Wallen is fresh off delivering the top album (One Thing At A Time) and top song (“Last Night”) of 2023, according to Billboard‘s year-end charts. So, Wallen really has no reason to rush in putting out new music, but it would appear that he does not care about what he accomplished in 2023.

Is Morgan Wallen Releasing New Music In 2024?

Over the weekend, Wallen posted a song clip to his Instagram alongside the caption, “I guess.” It wouldn’t be a crazy assumption that the unreleased song may very well be called “I Guess” after listening to Wallen’s snippet. He sings, “I guess I’m the problem / And you must never do no wrong / If I’m so awful / Then why’d you stick around this long?” Later, he proclaims, “If I’m the problem, then you might be the reason.” Not exactly an anthem for accountability, but it is catchy.

Posting one song clip to Instagram does not confirm any larger release plans for Wallen, but it is not nothing. Definitely firmly in Something To Monitor territory.

Is Morgan Wallen Touring In 2024?

Last September, Wallen confirmed he would extend his One Night At A Time Tour into 2024. He announced the added dates with an Instagram video co-starring NFL Hall Of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and his brother, Eli Manning, a former two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback with the New York Giants. See it below.