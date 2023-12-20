Drake has kept the surprises coming all year long. Back in October, he released his eighth studio album For All The Dogs in the middle of the buzzy It’s All A Blur Tour. A month later, he dropped the extended version of For All The Dogs, called the Scary Hours Edition, which featured the instant fan-favorite “You Broke My Heart.” Today (December 20), Drizzy has shared the video for “You Broke My Heart,” and boy, is it… interesting?

The video begins with Drake having dinner with, for some reason, Morgan Wallen, as the two rant about their exes. After their meal, the two enter a car, which explodes shortly after.

The two women responsible for the musicians’ fiery incident — seemingly their exes, played by Grace Matthews and Taylor Morris — then appear on screen walking through the scene amid the wreckage, rapping and lip-syncing to the song’s lyrics for the rest of the clip. It’s not clear what pushed the ladies to blow up the car, but we can assume Wallen and Drake’s actions were less than favorable.

Early next year, Drake will embark on the It’s All A Blur: Big As The What? Tour with J. Cole at various North American venues.

You can see the video for “You Broke My Heart” above.