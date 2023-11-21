What Is The Top Album Of 2023 On ‘Billboard?’

Well, the 2023 year-end charts are out now and there are a ton of superlative questions that now have answers, including:

For decades, the Billboard charts have been the dominant, objective measure of which music releases are commercially performing the best in the United States. Placing high up on those ranks is a big deal, and so is landing a nice spot on the year-end Billboard charts, which account for all chart activity for a given year. (More accurately, the tracking period this year is from November 19, 2022 to October 21, 2023, as Billboard notes .)

What Is The Top Album Of 2023 On The Billboard Charts?

On the year-end Billboard 200 Albums chart, the No. 1 album is Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time. The album spent a remarkable 16 weeks at No. 1 on the weekly Billboard 200. Furthermore, the album’s “Last Night” is the No. 1 song on the year-end Hot 100 chart, making Wallen the first artist to lead both year-end charts since Adele did it in 2011, with 21 and “Rolling In The Deep.”

Wallen actually has three albums that made it onto this year’s chart: Dangerous: The Double Album is No. 5 and If I Know Me is No. 34.

Just behind Wallen at No. 2 is Britney Spears (sorry, I mean Taylor Swift) with Midnights. Swift is also the only other artist besides Wallen to have two albums in the top 10, with 2019’s Lover at No. 9. Swift actually has a remarkable nine albums in the top 50 and ten albums on the chart overall: Aside from the aforementioned, they are Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (No. 11), Folklore (No. 12), 1989 (No. 16), Red (Taylor’s Version) (No. 17), Reputation (No. 21), Evermore (No. 29), Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (No. 43), and Speak Now (No. 115).

Elsewhere in the top 10 of the chart are SZA’s SOS at No. 3, Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss at No. 4, Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains at No. 6, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti at No. 7, Zach Bryan’s American Heartbreak at No. 8, and Travis Scott’s Utopia at No. 10.

