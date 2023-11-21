Today (November 21), the outlet revealed that Swift secured yet another top spot as the No. 1 overall artist of the year on their year-end charts. However, just like the night of the award ceremony, Swift was overshadowed by another entertainer; the same goes for the publication’s top song of 2023 position.

What Is The Top Song Of 2023 on Billboard?

During the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, Morgan Wallen walked away with 11 total wins, the most of anyone that evening. Now, Wallen beat out Swift again for the coveted top song of the 2023 title. Wallen’s “Last Night” has been crowned the top song of the year. The track was released in February, and by March, it reached No. 1, where it stayed for 16 weeks. In total, the single has spent 42 weeks on the chart.

“Last Night” is followed by Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” in the No. 2 spot. SZA’s “Kill Bill” is snuggly positioned at No. 3. Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” is placed at No. 4, with Metro Boomin’s “Creepin'” featuring The Weeknd and 21 Savage rounding at the top five.

The second half of the top ten included (in this respective order) Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down,” The Weeknd’s “Die For You (Remix)” with Ariana Grande, Luke Combs’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” SZA’s “Snooze,” and David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue).”