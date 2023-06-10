The album showcases some of Horan’s most personal songwriting yet, as he shares detailed accounts of mental health, love, and heartbreak. As the album is ranking high in the Horan universe, fans are wondering if they will be able to see Horan live.

Niall Horan ‘s third studio album, The Show , is proving to be a hit among the fans — whether they be day-one Directioners or simply new fans of Horan’s solo music. Songs like “ Heaven ” and “Never Grow Up” have become instant favorites in the pop world.

Is Niall Horan going on tour for The Show?

Horan will, in fact, tour in support of The Show, however, not until early next year.

The tour will kick off in Belfast in February 2024, then arrive to Australia following a slew of European dates. US fans will be able to see him beginning in late May of 2024.

You can see the full list of tour dates below, and purchase tickets here.

2/21/24 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast

2/23/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

2/27/24 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

3/1/24 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley

3/4/24 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff International Arena

3/5/24 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

3/7/24 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

3/8/24 – Paris, FR @ Zénith

3/11/24 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

3/12/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

3/15/24 – Stockholm, SE @ Hovet Ice Hall

3/18/24 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

3/20/24 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

3/21/24 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

3/23/24 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

3/26/24 – Düsseldorf, DE @ PSD Bank Dome

3/27/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

4/26/24 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena

4/28/24 – Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

5/1/24 – Sydney, Australia @ Quodos Bank Arena

5/3/24 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

5/29/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Hard Rock Live

5/31/24 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/3/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

6/7/24 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/8/24 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

6/11/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts

6/14/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

6/15/24 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

6/18/24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

6/19/24 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

6/21/24 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/22/24 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/25/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

6/26/24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

6/28/24 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

7/7/24 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

7/9/24 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

7/10/24 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/12/24 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/16/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

7/17/24 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

7/19/24 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

7/20/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

7/23/24 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

7/24/24 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

7/26/24 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/27/24 – Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum

7/30/24 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/31/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

The Show is out now via Capitol. Find more information here.