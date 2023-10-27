Is Taylor Swift’s ‘Is It Over Now?’ About Harry Styles?

At last, Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) has arrived. While fans have heard all the base album tracks before (the original recordings, anyway), there’s some new stuff to dig into via the “From The Vault” tracks. A few hours removed from the album’s release, fans have thoughts about one of the new songs in particular: “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault).”

Is “Is It Over Now?” about Harry Styles?

Fans have long thought that Styles is all over 1989, as two of the album’s biggest hits, “Wildest Dreams” and “Style,” are both rumored to be about the former One Direction member. Now, Swifties think there’s even more where that came from on “Is It Over Now?.”

Since the song’s release, social media has been full of fans speculating the song is about Styles. The lyric annotations on the song’s Genius page is a good source for these theories, too.

Some connections are made between the new song and the aforementioned “Style” and “Wildest Dreams.” Some believe the lyric “Once the flight had flown” is a reference to the matching paper airplane necklaces Swift and Styles used to wear. Others think the line “Whеn you lost control / Red blood, white snow” is about a snowmobile accident the two had.

Check out some social media reactions below.

Harry styles listening to “Is It Over Now?” thinking he was safe from the rerecordings pic.twitter.com/M9VkAiql94 — gracie (@the1gracie) October 27, 2023

me during the entire 3 minutes and 49 seconds of is it over now? #1989TaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/YN5m9yhm2L — ashley 🪩 (@girIathome13) October 27, 2023

something about the lyrics of is it over now? and now that we don’t talk compared to from the dining table… #1989TaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/NXdzyfAx8c — bianca (@evermorIey) October 27, 2023