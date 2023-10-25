The Swifties are abuzz for Taylor Swift‘s latest project. 1989 (Taylor’s Version), a re-recording of Swift’s fifth studio album 1989, arrives this week, and as many fans are looking forward to reliving this era, some older theories have once again making the rounds.

One of the many fan theories surrounding this album is the subject of the hit single, “Wildest Dreams.” While Swift herself has never outright confirmed who the song is about, Swifties have many ideas as to whom the song could allude, many believing it to be Harry Styles.

In an interview with NPR, Swift shared that the song is about how the way she looks at relationships has changed.

“That’s actually a really good example of the way I go into relationships now,” said Swift. “If I meet someone who I feel I have a connection with, the first thought I have is: ‘When this ends, I hope it ends well. I hope you remember me well.’ Which is not anything close to the way I used to think about relationships. It’s that realization that it’s the anomaly if something works out; it’s not a given.”

While it’s not likely that Swift will ever flat out reveal the song’s subject, the original version of 1989 came out in 2014, over a year after her break-up with Styles. And it appears that even after their relationship came to an end, the two remain on good terms. At this year’s Grammys, Styles and Swift were seen having a friendly chat — which certainly fulfills Swift’s hopes that things would end well.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is out 10/27 via Republic. Find more information here.