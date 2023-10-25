Is Taylor Swift’s ‘Style’ About Harry Styles?

Taylor Swift is just a few days away from releasing her re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Because of this, new and old fans alike are revisiting the original era from 2014 and thinking about the past songs.

One of which is “Style,” and of course, has long been suspected to have been written about Swift’s ex, Harry Styles. Here’s what to know, for those looking for more details that might not have known when the news first broke.

Obviously, because of the title, it seems quite likely. During the song, Swift also describes the love interest as having “long hair, slicked back, white T-shirt.” For an interesting parallel, when Styles released his first solo album, his song “Two Ghosts” made reference to the “same white shirt, couple more tattoos” — adding to the evidence that it could be about him.

“‘Style’ is a song that I wrote about kind of observing fashion trends and cultural trends and seeing how there are certain things that are constant,” Swift previously shared in a Big Machine Radio commentary. “I started thinking about that in terms of feelings. There are certain feelings like that. There are certain people that float in and out of your life, sort of, like a trend that keeps coming back in style and never fully fades away.”

Given that other 1989 songs are also rumored to be about Styles, like “Out Of The Woods” and more, there will probably be some more interesting details revealed when Swift drops the vault tracks for her re-recorded version.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is out 10/27 via Republic Records. Find more information here.