Throughout her career, and in recent years especially, Taylor Swift has absolutely not missed. She keeps pumping out No. 1 singles and albums, her Taylor’s Version series of rerecorded albums has been a major hit, and The Eras Tour is the live entertainment event of the year (and it’s owning movie theaters right now, too). It turns out all these endeavors have been pretty lucrative, to the point that Bloomberg reports Swift is now officially a billionaire.

According to their analysis, Swift currently has a net worth of about $1.1 billion. Per the publication, the breakdown for where this all comes from is $400 million from her music catalog since 2019, $370 million from concert ticket sales and merchandise, $120 million from Spotify and YouTube streams, $110 million from the value of her five personal properties, and $80 million from royalties from music sales.

Indeed, things have been positively terrific for Swift lately. She appears to be in a happy new relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, “Cruel Summer” just topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and her latest rerecorded album 1989 (Taylor’s Version) was just released today. If all that wasn’t enough, she was also just immortalized as a 399-pound pumpkin (until the gigantic gourd rots and withers, anyway).