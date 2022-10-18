As K-Pop comebacks and concerts continue to happen simultaneously this year, ITZY is bringing an extra kick before they embark on the US leg of their world tour next week.

In celebration of spooky season, ITZY is treating MIDZY (their fans) with their first English single “Boys Like Us” out this Friday, October 21. Initially announced on Sunday (October 16) EST, the news comes to a surprise for the K-pop community as the release is scheduled just days before their US tour. But once the first teaser dropped on Monday (October 17), fans were treated to a Halloween-themed video clip featuring the quintet — consisting of members Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna — exchanging side eyes and glares at each other while all coincidentally dressed up as angels at a house party to meet a supposed love interest.

The music video to ITZY’s “Boys Like Us” will release on Friday midnight EST at the same time the single will hit music streaming platforms. Fans are now hoping to see the live performance of the song during the US leg of their tour next week.

ITZY’s The First World Tour: Checkmate will kick off on Wednesday, October 26 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, California and will follow up with six more stops across the country before concluding in New York’s Hulu Theater on November 13. Just recently, the group announced additional stops in Asia for cities like Manila, Singapore, Jakarta and Bangkok.