Itzy Aren’t The Type To Fall For ‘Boys Like You’

In the midst of already scheduled and highly-anticipated new K-pop music this month, the roster of releases only grew bigger when ITZY announced a surprise pre-release English single last Sunday (October 16).

On Friday midnight (1 p.m. KST), the leading performance K-pop group unleashed their inner pop punk princess for their single “Boys Like You,” alongside a Halloween-themed music video to celebrate spooky season. With an addictive chorus that will get stuck in your head, and lyrics that will help you call out a boy playing games with you (“Boy, gonna diss me? / Boy, I’m so pissed / Boy, gonna miss me, / Boy, you are dismissed / ‘Cause I don’t fall for boys like you”), ITZY’s pre-release single is a pop track that further proves how relatable they can be.

The music video, on the other hand, follows the enemies to friends trope when Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna all turn against each other until they found out they were all getting played by the same guy and seek revenge.

ITZY’s “Boys Like You” releases ahead of the group’s US leg of their ITZY First World Tour: Checkmate. The K-pop quintet will kick off their US tour next Wednesday, October 26 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, CA. Check out the full tour dates below.