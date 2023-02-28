There’s no wonder why Kelly Clarkson was missed on NBC’s music competition show The Voice. As the talk show host gears up for her return to the show alongside Niall Horan and the release of new original music, Clarkson has continued to put her vocal chops on full display on her beloved self-titled show’s segment Kellyoke.

On the latest installment of the series, Clarkson tackled pop band Muna’s 2019 song, “Stayaway.” The track featured on their sophomore album, Saves the World, has a dark mystique surrounding it, however, once Clarkson gets her hands on a song, she has the unique ability to make you find ways to connect even if there aren’t any.

Singing, “If I go driving, then I’ll put on music / If I put on music, then I’ll play your song / If I play your song, then I think I’ll lose it / End up pulled up at the front of your lawn / So I don’t go driving, no, I just stay in,” Clarkson is performing the antithesis to her breakout single, “Since You Been Gone.”

If you want to dive into the rabbit of recent noteworthy Kellyoke covers. Clarkson’s cover of Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave,” Blink-182’s “All The Small Things,” Katy Perry’s “The One That Got Away,” and Taylor Swift’s “Better Man” are all good places to start.

Watch Kelly Clarkson’s full performance cover of “Stayaway” above.

Kelly Clarkson is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.