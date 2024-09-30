The countdown for new Jennie music has officially begun. With Blackpink on a brief hiatus, the “You & Me” singer will use the time to focus on her solo musical venture.

Back in March, she teamed up with Matt Champion on the track, “Slow Motion.” Today (September 30) across her social media pages, Jennie teased her next standalone song.

“10/11, Mantra,” she wrote.

In a snippet posted to X (formerly Twitter), Jennie’s forthcoming English-speaking single, “Mantra” showed off the fun and flirty side of the K-pop sensation. “It’s not that deep / I’m not that drunk / Sometimes girls just gotta have fun / Throw it back, all that ass / Me and my sis, we’re too attached / It’s not that deep, we’re not that dumb / Look at them bunnies on the run / Inside glowing like the sun / You’re gonna feel this every day,” sang Jennie.

Although Jennie hasn’t promised any accompanying visual to go along with the track, fans have already begun to hypnotize about what this era of creative will entail from Jennie. Jennie’s time on HBO’s The Idol might have been short-lived, but her solo music journey is just getting started and Blackpink’s base is ready to cheer her on.

Jennie’s single “Mantra” is out 10/11 via Columbia. Find more information here.