Jennifer Lopez fans who were hoping to catch her on certain dates of her This Is Me… Now The Tour recently received some bad news. The pop star has reportedly canceled the final seven shows of her North American run, which would’ve taken place in late August. These shows include ones in cities like Nashville, New Orleans, Houston, and more.

While it’s unclear exactly why Lopez canceled certain shows and not others is still unknown. Right now, Ticketmaster’s message only reads, “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event.” Entertainment Weekly also reported that they tried reaching out to Live Nation for comment, but seemingly have not heard anything back yet.

Lopez’s arena tour is centered around her album and Amazon Prime film, both of which share the same name. Anyone who purchased tickets to one of the canceled shows on Lopez’s tour will be refunded through where they purchased from. Additional information about the cancellations can be found through Ticketmaster.

Continue scrolling to see the canceled dates.