Jennifer Lopez announced a new tour for her This Is Me… Now album, which will find her making arena stops across North America. Lopez will kick things off at Orlando, Florida’s Kia Center in June, and the leg will run through August. As of right now, no international dates have been announced.
For those looking to go, here’s what to know.
How To Buy Tickets For Jennifer Lopez’s This Is Me Now… The Tour
Those in Jennifer Lopez‘s fanclub will be able to purchase presale tickets starting on Tuesday, February 20 at 9 a.m. local time, followed by a presale for Citi and Verizon customers opening that same day at 10 a.m. local. More information about the Citi one can be found here, and the Verizon presale’s info is here.
From there, a general sale will open to the public on Friday, February 23 at 10 a.m. local time.
Continue scrolling to view the complete list of tour dates.
Jennifer Lopez’s 2024 Tour Dates: This Is Me… Now The Tour
06/26 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
06/28 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
07/02 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
07/03 — Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena
07/05 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
07/06 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
07/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
07/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
07/13 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
07/16 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
07/17 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
07/19 — Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
07/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
07/22 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
07/24 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
07/26 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
07/27 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
07/30 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/31 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/02 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/05 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
08/07 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/09 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
08/10 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
08/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/14 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
08/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/20 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
08/22 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/24 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
08/25 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
08/27 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
08/30 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
08/31 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center