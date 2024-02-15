For those looking to go, here’s what to know.

Jennifer Lopez announced a new tour for her This Is Me… Now album , which will find her making arena stops across North America. Lopez will kick things off at Orlando, Florida’s Kia Center in June, and the leg will run through August. As of right now, no international dates have been announced.

How To Buy Tickets For Jennifer Lopez’s This Is Me Now… The Tour

Those in Jennifer Lopez‘s fanclub will be able to purchase presale tickets starting on Tuesday, February 20 at 9 a.m. local time, followed by a presale for Citi and Verizon customers opening that same day at 10 a.m. local. More information about the Citi one can be found here, and the Verizon presale’s info is here.

From there, a general sale will open to the public on Friday, February 23 at 10 a.m. local time.

Continue scrolling to view the complete list of tour dates.

Jennifer Lopez’s 2024 Tour Dates: This Is Me… Now The Tour

06/26 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

06/28 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

07/02 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

07/03 — Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena

07/05 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

07/06 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

07/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

07/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

07/13 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

07/16 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

07/17 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

07/19 — Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

07/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

07/22 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

07/24 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

07/26 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

07/27 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

07/30 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/31 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/02 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/05 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

08/07 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/09 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

08/10 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

08/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/14 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/20 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

08/22 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/24 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/25 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

08/27 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

08/30 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

08/31 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center