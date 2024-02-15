Jennifer Lopez has long balanced music, acting, and other pop culture interests, and has thrived at it all. Now, she’s shifting the focus back to music: Her new album, This Is Me… Now, comes out tomorrow, February 16. Lopez just preceded that release, though, with big news: Starting this summer, she’s heading out on This Is Me… Now The Tour.

The trek kicks off in Orlando on June 26 and will hit other major North American cities between then and late August, putting Lopez on the road for a busy couple months. This will be Lopez’s first concert tour since 2019.

As for tickets, the first ones will be made available with a JLo Fan Club presale starting Tuesday, February 20 at 9 a.m. local time. There are also presales exclusive to Citi cardmembers and Verizon customers, both starting on February 20 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information on the Citi presale here and the Verizon presale here. Following all that, the general onsale will start February 23 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.

Check out the list of Lopez’s upcoming tour dates below.