Jennifer Lopez has long balanced music, acting, and other pop culture interests, and has thrived at it all. Now, she’s shifting the focus back to music: Her new album, This Is Me… Now, comes out tomorrow, February 16. Lopez just preceded that release, though, with big news: Starting this summer, she’s heading out on This Is Me… Now The Tour.
The trek kicks off in Orlando on June 26 and will hit other major North American cities between then and late August, putting Lopez on the road for a busy couple months. This will be Lopez’s first concert tour since 2019.
As for tickets, the first ones will be made available with a JLo Fan Club presale starting Tuesday, February 20 at 9 a.m. local time. There are also presales exclusive to Citi cardmembers and Verizon customers, both starting on February 20 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information on the Citi presale here and the Verizon presale here. Following all that, the general onsale will start February 23 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.
Check out the list of Lopez’s upcoming tour dates below.
Jennifer Lopez’s 2024 Tour Dates: This Is Me… Now The Tour
06/26 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
06/28 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
07/02 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
07/03 — Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena
07/05 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
07/06 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
07/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
07/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
07/13 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
07/16 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
07/17 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
07/19 — Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
07/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
07/22 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
07/24 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
07/26 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
07/27 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
07/30 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/31 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/02 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/05 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
08/07 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/09 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
08/10 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
08/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/14 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
08/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/20 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
08/22 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/24 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
08/25 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
08/27 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
08/30 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
08/31 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center