Tonight (February 3) Jennifer Lopez made her fifth appearance on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest. The performance arrives ahead of her upcoming album, This Is Me…Now, which will be accompanied by a film, streaming on Prime Video. And with her performance of the album’s lead single, “Can’t Get Enough,” Lopez gave us a taste of what to expect, by showing off her theatrics.

While on stage, Lopez moved effortlessly to the festive beat. Joined by dancers matching her energy, Lopez continued to ride the high ahead of This Is Me…Now, which was largely inspired by her rekindled romance with her now-husband, Ben Affleck.

Dressed in black and white, Lopez and her dancers were celebrating the ultimate wedding bash. Midway through the performance, she was joined by rapper Latto, who contributed a verse to the song’s remix, which was released last month. While Latto’s surprise appearance was rather short, she didn’t once miss a beat.

Toward the end of the performance, rapper Redman made a surprise appearance, adding yet another new verse to “Can’t Get Enough.”

Jennifer Lopez brings out Latto for SNL performance of “Can’t Get Enough.” https://t.co/nJ43Zw0ko4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 4, 2024

You can watch a clip of the performance of “Can’t Get Enough” above.

This Is Me…Now is out 2/16 via BMG. Find more information here.