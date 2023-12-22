After news of BTS’ hiatus hit the internet, their devoted international fanbase was gutted. However, each member keeps the chart-topping K-pop group’s legacy alive with their own solo releases. Now that the band’s future seems certain, supporters can enjoy the BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star documentary with sobering thoughts.

In addition to the Disney+ exclusive series, member Jimin hit the booth one more time to pen a heartfelt thank you through the single “Closer Than This.” As the documentary explores BTS’ roots, on “Closer Than This” gives a first-hand account of their ground-breaking start.

“Do you also remember? / The moment we first met? / We were so shy and awkward back then / Now that I look back / We’ve come this far in just a blink of an eye / We walked it together, alongside each other / At times, I fell and shed tears / We comforted each other, with a pat on the back / Gazing at one another with tears in our eyes / Calling out each other’s names / Starting on June 13 / To the us of thе present, herе and now / Even if you’re not here / At the same place, always,” Jimin sings.

The official video for the track features touching footage of the group over their meteoric decade in music.

Watch Jimin’s video for “Closer Than This” above.