How To Watch The ‘BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star’ Documentary Series

So, how can fans watch the BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star documentary series?

Although BTS is on hiatus, love for the K-pop band hasn’t subsided. Each member, V , Jin, J-Hope , RM , Jimin , Suga , and Jungkook , has attempted to feed their ravaged BTS army base with solo work. While supporters are enjoying the releases, supporters are dying for the group to reconnect. In an attempt to hold them over, their new documentary series, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, will provide a dose of new content about the group.

How to Watch BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star is exclusively available on Disney+. Tomorrow, December 20, the first two episodes will be accessible on the application. On Wednesdays, an additional two episodes will be uploaded each week until all parts are live. Find more information here.

The series is described as: “An in-depth journey across the band’s 10-year career, highlighting their highs and lows for the first time in a captivating docuseries featuring never-before-seen interviews, performances, and behind-the-scenes moments with RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.”

In the documentary, fans can expect to see personal moments from the group’s past, from their initial meeting, the difficulties of isolating during COVID-19, and more.