‘Tis the damn season… for a holiday song. Since Ariana Grande has been doing Christmas songs for years now, starting with her surprise Christmas & Chill EP way back in 2015, and culminating in her Mariah Carey collab in 2019, “Oh Santa!” it’s no surprise she’s back at it this year. Although her collaborators this year are maybe more unexpected. Jimmy Fallon took to Twitter today to let fans know that he worked on a holiday single with not just Ariana but Megan Thee Stallion, too, and it’s very pandemic-indebted.

“Guys. I can’t believe I’m typing this but – I’m dropping a new single and video tonight with @ArianaGrande and @theestallion,” he wrote, urging fans to pre-save the song and letting them know it will here at midnight EST tonight. “It’s A Masked Christmas” will be the second collab for Ari and Meg, who already linked up earlier this year on the “34 + 35” remix, and obviously it will be the first time Jimmy Fallon has collaborated with either pop star.

Since Fallon is involved, there’s a chance this will be more of a tongue-in-cheek tune, but there’s also a chance it will be a serious holiday contender given the star power that he’s managed to enlist. Keep an ear out for the