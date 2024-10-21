We’ve gotten a handful of holiday songs from Jimmy Fallon over the past few years. There was 2021’s “It Was A… (Masked Christmas)” with Megan Thee Stallion and Ariana Grande, “Almost Too Early For Christmas” with Dolly Parton in 2022, and “Wrap Me Up” with Meghan Trainor last year. Now, he’s got some more on the way, as those and others will be included on Fallon’s newly announced album, Holiday Seasoning.
The project is set to drop soon, on November 1, and aside from the aforementioned, it also features Cara Delevingne, Chelsea Handler, the Jonas Brothers, Justin Timberlake, The Roots, “Weird Al” Yankovic, and Will Ferrell.
Check out the album’s cover art and tracklist below.
Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Album Cover Artwork
Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Tracklist
1. “Christmas Ding Dong”
2. “Holiday” with Jonas Brothers
3. “Hey Rudy” with The Roots
4. “Wrap Me Up” with Meghan Trainor
5. “You’ll Be There” with Justin Timberlake
6. “It Was A… (Masked Christmas)” with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion
7. “How You Know It’s Christmastime”
8. “New Year’s Eve Polka (5-4-3-2-1)” with “Weird Al” Yankovic and The Roots
9. “Chipmunks & Chestnuts”
10. “One Glove” with Will Ferrell
11. “Merry Happy Christmas” with Chelsea Handler
12. “Coquito”
13. “Hallmark Movie” with Cara Delevingne
14. “Weird Cousin”
15. “Thanksgiving Eve”
16. “Almost Too Early For Christmas” with Dolly Parton
Holiday Seasoning is out 11/1 via Republic Records. Find more information here.