We’ve gotten a handful of holiday songs from Jimmy Fallon over the past few years. There was 2021’s “It Was A… (Masked Christmas)” with Megan Thee Stallion and Ariana Grande, “Almost Too Early For Christmas” with Dolly Parton in 2022, and “Wrap Me Up” with Meghan Trainor last year. Now, he’s got some more on the way, as those and others will be included on Fallon’s newly announced album, Holiday Seasoning.

The project is set to drop soon, on November 1, and aside from the aforementioned, it also features Cara Delevingne, Chelsea Handler, the Jonas Brothers, Justin Timberlake, The Roots, “Weird Al” Yankovic, and Will Ferrell.

Check out the album’s cover art and tracklist below.