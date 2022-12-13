Earlier this month, BTS’ RM released his debut solo album Indigo. He played some of the tracks in an NPR Tiny Desk, he unveiled music videos, and now he’s sharing a video of his live performance at the Dia Beacon art museum in New York City.

The video watches RM performing in different sceneries — outside surrounded by trees and inside by mesmeric art installations. His vocals are nearly identical to his recordings. Still, in this setting, they take on an even more substantial, alluring emotional weight as he expresses the songs with his entire body. He starts with “Wild Flower” featuring Youjeen, then goes on to “Still Life” featuring Anderson .Paak. This is followed by “Change pt.2” and finishes with “No.2” featuring Parkjiyoon.

About working on Indigo and stepping out as a solo musician while also inviting collaborators onto the LP, RM said, “You might be surprised that many people participated in my first solo album, but this album is like an exhibition I curated myself. You will be convinced of this if you can see the synergy that those people and I have together. They were all the best people that could have been invited, and their frequencies cannot be replaced!”

Watch his performance above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.