At the moment, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are in the process of getting divorced. That in itself can be complicated enough, but here, there are a couple of notable extra wrinkles: They have two daughters (3-year-old Willa and 15-month-old Delphine), and Jonas and Turner plan to live on separate continents, with Jonas living in the US and Turner settling in her native UK.

Last month, Turner reportedly sued Jonas for custody of their children, and since then, there’s been uncertainty about what would end up happening with the kids. Now, though, Jonas and Turner have offered some clarity: In a joint statement (as People reports), they said, “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents.”

This follows a report from yesterday (October 10) that said lawyers for both Jonas and Turner “believe that an amicable resolution on all issues between them is forthcoming.”

Previously, in a filing, Turner asked “for the return of their two young children to England,” saying she felt they “have been wrongfully retained in New York City since September 20 from ‘their habitual residence’ in England.” Jonas’ representatives responded by calling the filing “a harsh legal position” and a surprise considering Jonas and Turner had previously agreed to an “amicable co-parenting setup.”