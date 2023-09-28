Taylor Swift seems to be thoroughly enjoying her well-earned downtime — dancing her way into the loving nickname of “Drunk Taylor” at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, taking Sophie Turner out to dinner in New York City, and attending a Kansas City Chiefs game to give some sort of validity to rumors she’s hanging out with Travis Kelce.

Swift will resume her The Eras Tour on November 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina and continue with her international dates through August 2024 before staging a second North American leg in October and November 2024. In other words, her New York City apartment will be available.

According to Page Six on Wednesday, September 27, Swift has “loaned” Turner “a stunning apartment in her own downtown New York City neighborhood that the actress and her children can live in while Turner and [Joe] Jonas get their complex custody arrangements ironed out.” The publication shared paparazzi photos of Turner in and out of the apartment with her two daughters with “a folded-up travel crib and two large suitcases.”

Page Six additionally relayed, “Apparently, the ‘Shake It Off’ songstress keeps a Tribeca pad as an investment property, but has handed the keys to the ‘Game of Thrones’ star as a temporary home. Page Six spies say Turner has been spotted settling into the famously chic hood, checking out some of the local comfort food spots.”

It was reported on September 5 that Joe Jonas, a recent Uproxx cover star, filed for divorce from Turner, his wife since 2019. The following day, Jonas and Turner released joint public statements that emphasized they had “mutually decided to end our marriage.”

However, last week, NBC News obtained court documents filed by Turner suing Jonas for custody and “the return of their two young children to England.” Representatives for Jonas immediately released a counter statement, dismissing Turner’s lawsuit as “a harsh legal position.”

“Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the US and the UK,” the statement read, in part.

On Monday, September 25, People reported that three-year-old Willa and their second child, whose identity has never been publicly confirmed, “will remain in New York for the time being amid the former couple’s custody disagreement,” an interim consent order filed in New York.

Jonas is currently on The Tour with the Jonas Brothers, scheduled to stretch into June 2024, and Turner is reportedly filming a forthcoming television series titled Joan in the UK.