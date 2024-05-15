Last September, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce proceedings became extremely public. The former couple, who share two children, are each extremely famous, so their divorce was inevitably going to be public, but it reached another level of invasive when reports surfaced of Turner suing Jonas for custody of their children, which earned this response from Jonas. Sprinkle in Taylor Swift, the world’s most famous woman, and yes, the reckless celebrity gossip was hot.
In late September, Page Six reported that Swift had “loaned” Turner “a stunning apartment in her own downtown New York City neighborhood that the actress and her children can live in while Turner and [Joe] Jonas get their complex custody arrangements ironed out.”
Turner commented on Swift’s generosity in a newly published interview as British Vogue‘s June cover star, as excerpted below.
“Around the same time, Turner was forging a new friendship. Taylor Swift, who besides being one the world’s biggest pop stars had also briefly dated Joe Jonas when she was 18, was spotted having dinner with Turner at glittery Manhattan restaurant Via Carota. As the story goes, Swift’s relationship with Jonas had famously ended with a 27-second phone call, which is said to have inspired the singer to write ‘Forever & Always’ for Fearless, her second album.
“‘Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year,’ says Turner, who first met Swift around a decade prior but, for obvious reasons, hadn’t felt she was able to cultivate the friendship. When she found herself in New York last September without a place to stay, she reached out to Swift in hopes the pop star might know someone renting. Swift immediately offered up her place for free. “I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space,’ she says. ‘She really has a heart of gold.'”