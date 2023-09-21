Three months after the Jonas Brothers served as Uproxx cover stars, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are in the middle of a very public divorce. On September 6, Jonas and Turner released statements confirming they had “mutually decided to amicably end our marriage” after four years. New court documents filed in New York and obtained by NBC News this morning, September 21, paint a less tidy picture.

As per NBC News, Turner has sued Jonas “for the return of their two young children to England” because Turner feels the children “have been wrongfully retained in New York City since September 20 from ‘their habitual residence’ in England.” Jonas and Turner welcomed their daughter, Willa, in July 2020, and their second child, whose identity has been kept private, in July 2022.

NBC News provided the full context:

“The petition stated that the couple made England their permanent home in April 2023 after much discussion and a desire to have the kids attend school in England. They moved into a rental on a long-term basis in May with a plan to move into a permanent home in December, the filing said. But the couple’s relationship was apparently strained by complicated travel arrangements over the summer. They decided that as Turner started filming a new drama series in the UK in May, the kids would travel with Jonas and a nanny as he kicked off his tour with The Jonas Brothers in the US in late July.”

Perhaps the most startling revelation is from the petition is, “The couple had an argument on August 15 and on September 1, Jonas filed for divorce in Florida. Turner learned about the divorce filing on September 5 through the media.”

Jonas is in the middle of the Jonas Brothers’ US leg for The Tour, which is next scheduled to hit Philadelphia, Pennsylvania tonight. Meanwhile, Turner was most recently seen in public with Taylor Swift, noted ex of Joe Jonas, for a dinner date in New York City this week.