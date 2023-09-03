Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Are Reportedly Preparing For A Divorce

Since The Jonas Brothers broke into the music business as teens, each of the sibling stars have been seen as heartthrobs. Fast-forward to the present, and each of the three singers — Kevin, Nick, and Joe — have traded in their bachelor days for loving families. Unfortunately, according to TMZ, Joe Jonas‘ time as a married man could be coming to an end. The outlet alleges that Joe and his wife, actress Sophie Turner, are preparing to divorce.

Sources who spoke directly with the platform said that despite having been seen in public on several occasions, the pair have, for the last six months, been quietly dealing with problems behind closed doors. The insider did not provide specifics about the marital spats, but they shared that regardless of their rocky relationship, Joe has not let it interfere with the time he spends with their two small children. (However, he is still currently on the road touring with his brothers, so it’s not clear how much time he’s spent with them.)

Joe and Sophie’s romance first began back in 2016. By the following year, they were engaged, and their wedding took place in May 2019. The couple welcomed their first child in 2020. Last year, they had their second.