In 2023, celebrity power couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner confirmed that they were separating and getting a divorce. Now, the legal proceedings are apparently finalized: TMZ reports that the two have settled their divorce and a judge has signed off on it.

This comes a year after the two announced their split in September 2023, writing in a joint statement, “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Turner previously explained how helpful Taylor Swift (A Joe Jonas ex, by the way) was during the split, saying of the time she let her and her children stay with her, “Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year. I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space. She really has a heart of gold.”

Meanwhile, Jonas seemingly sang about the situation recently on his song “Work It Out,” which features the lyrics, “So you think you’re too cool to go to therapy / But look at you, your anxieties got anxieties / You go to bed with a head full of insecurities / Nobody cares what you said back when you were 17.”