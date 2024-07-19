Pop

Joe Jonas Wants To ‘Work It Out’ On His Introspective ‘Music For People Who Believe In Love’ Single

You did it, Joe. As promised, one third of Uproxx cover stars Jonas Brothers, Joe Jonas has released his new single, “Work It Out.” Given the year he has had (a public divorce and a massive reunion with his brothers) fading out of the limelight would have been understandable.

But instead, Joe is bringing fans along with him through the music as he navigates his new life. On the record, co-produced by Jason Evigan and Kane Ritchotte, Joe has a few tough conversations with himself.

“So you think you’re too cool to go to therapy / But look at you, your anxieties got anxieties / You go to bed with a head full of insecurities / Nobody cares what you said back when you were seventeen,” sings Joe.

But fans’ favorite part of the track was heard in its official teaser, when Joe belts: “Even baddies get saddies / And that’s the hardest truth / Called your mommy and daddy, they don’t know what to do.”

As the first offering from his forthcoming album, Music For People Who Believe In Love, prepare for a diary full of feelings to be poured into the body of work.

Listen to Joe Jonas’ single “Work It Out” above.

Music For People Who Believe In Love is out 10/18 via Republic Records. Find more information here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors