You did it, Joe. As promised, one third of Uproxx cover stars Jonas Brothers, Joe Jonas has released his new single, “Work It Out.” Given the year he has had (a public divorce and a massive reunion with his brothers) fading out of the limelight would have been understandable.

But instead, Joe is bringing fans along with him through the music as he navigates his new life. On the record, co-produced by Jason Evigan and Kane Ritchotte, Joe has a few tough conversations with himself.

“So you think you’re too cool to go to therapy / But look at you, your anxieties got anxieties / You go to bed with a head full of insecurities / Nobody cares what you said back when you were seventeen,” sings Joe.

But fans’ favorite part of the track was heard in its official teaser, when Joe belts: “Even baddies get saddies / And that’s the hardest truth / Called your mommy and daddy, they don’t know what to do.”

As the first offering from his forthcoming album, Music For People Who Believe In Love, prepare for a diary full of feelings to be poured into the body of work.

Listen to Joe Jonas’ single “Work It Out” above.

Music For People Who Believe In Love is out 10/18 via Republic Records. Find more information here.