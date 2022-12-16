Joel Deleōn is continuing to establish himself as a solo artist outside of Latin boy band CNCO with his “IDK Y” video. The Mexican-American singer released the striking video for his new single today (December 16). In an interview with Uproxx, Deleōn opened up his comeback with “IDK Y,” the music that he’s working on, and his relationship with his former bandmates.

Deleōn first rose to prominence as Joel Pimentel in the boy band CNCO. In 2015, Ricky Martin helped put him into the group alongside Richard Camacho, Erick Brian Colón, Zabdiel De Jesús, and Christopher Vélez. After years of success, Deleōn decided to exit the group in May 2021. He launched his solo career later that year with the debut single “La Culpa.” Following the release of his second single “Coco,” Deleōn remained mostly quiet on the music front this past year.

“There’s been a couple of setbacks, but we’re good now,” Deleōn said. “I’ve been up to a lot of music-making. I’ve been in the studio for awhile. Over this time of me being a solo artist for the past year and a half, I’ve met people that I’ve gotten close to and I’ve made really fire music with them. Even though everything has been pushed back, I feel like it all happened for a reason.”

After nearly a year away, Deleōn returned with his alluring single “IDK Y.” He blends pulsating influences of house music with a bit of a rock music edge. Deleōn’s music is more grown as he sings about satisfying all of his lover’s needs. The song also reflects his bicultural upbringing as he sings a few lines in English. It’s definitely Deleōn’s most adventurous release yet.

“Lately I’m an artist that’s willing to risk anything as long as I’m happy and I’m enjoying it,” Deleōn said. “I really want people to catch that with this song. I also want anybody that’s trying to do anything different to feel inspired to do it. At the end of the day, you got to do what makes you happy.”

Deleōn sports some fashion-forward looks in the captivating “IDK Y” video. He actually handled his own styling and hair. As a solo artist, Deleōn is taking more control of his music career in every creative aspect.

“I’m actually very happy to be taking control of almost 100 percent of my project,” he said. “I feel like a lot of people are going to be able to connect with me a whole lot more. It’s going to be a very close connection with fans where they can feel where my creativity comes from. It’s going to be super cool once I get to have a lot more music out.”

Deleōn promises more new music in 2023 with his next four songs already lined-up. The bit of English he sings in “IDK Y” is a tease of a few songs that he has recorded fully in English that he mentioned will be “coming someday too.” For now, he’s proud to embrace his Latinx roots and push Latin pop to new places. Deleōn added that he’s dabbled with R&B, more house music, and reggaeton music in his “own flow” that will be a “surprise” to his fans. There could also some collaborations with his ex-CNCO bandmates now that the band will be breaking up next year.