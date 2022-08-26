Joji is no stranger to viral fame. Before making it big as a musician, he produced and starred in a YouTube sketch comedy series as Filthy Frank. Recently, his song “Glimpse Of Us,” reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, as a result of several sound placements on TikTok.

Ahead of his upcoming Smithereens tour, which kicks off next week on September 1, Joji has premiered a new single called “Yukon (Interlude).” On the fast-paced, piano-driven ballad, Joji seems to have moved on from the past love on whom “Glimpse Of Us” is fixated.

“When my eyes get low in that all-white truck, I can barely see sh*t / Hit the gas, like you wouldn’t believe it / Thank God, I was always healing,” he sings on the song’s chorus. Later in the song, he sings, “I overflow like Mercury / Glowing with uncertainty.”

In the song’s trippy video, Joji appears to be at peace with his solitude, as he wakes up on a beach, drives through a flashy, colorful carwash, and dancing in an empty room, as a disco ball melts and spills onto his head. The cinematic compilation of footage is poised to make another viral hit for memelord-turned-musician.

In addition to a new song, Joji has announced his second studio album, Smithereens, will arrive this fall.

Check out “Yukon (Interlude)” above.

Smithereens is out 11/4 via 88Rising. Pre-save it here.

Joji is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.