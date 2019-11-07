Now that we’re in November, the world is ready for Christmas (with all due respect to Thanksgiving). The indie community certainly is: Lucy Dacus recently shared a cover of Wham!’s “Last Christmas” (although she wishes she could have waited a bit longer to release it), and now Kevin Morby has offered up a new take on another holiday classic. He has just shared a cover of “Blue Christmas,” a song that dates back to 1948 but was most notably recorded by Elvis Presley in 1964.

Morby kept his rendition of the song about as short as the two-minute original, but Morby’s instrumentation and idiosyncratic vocals give the song a modern touch. This one has actually been in the can for a while: Morby wrote on Twitter that he recorded this cover two years ago, with King Tuff.

Morby is fresh off the release of his latest album, Oh My God, which was released in April. More recently, he shared an Oh My God short film, about which he said, “We set out to make something that was half documentary and half dreamscape of both my life at the time while living back in Kansas City and the subject matter of the album.”

Listen to Morby’s cover of “Blue Christmas” above. Also read our review of Oh My God here, and revisit our interview with King Tuff here.