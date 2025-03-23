Uproxx cover stars Jonas Brothers are not done celebrating their decades-long career. Between 2023 and 2024, the “Love Me To Heaven” musicians’ The Tour was an onstage tribute to their discography.

Come this summer, they will do it all over again as part of their Jonas20: Living The Dream Tour alongside Marshmello and special guests The All-American Rejects and Boys Like Girls. During an appearance on Good Morning America, the group teased the tour and confirmed it would open in the Garden State.

“Our journey began in New Jersey, it’s where we grew up,” said Nick. “Joe mentioned riding up and down the East Coast in a trailer. Just really humble beginnings playing in malls, because we couldn’t sell tickets ourselves, and we’d pop up in there and play.”

The artist presale for the Jonas20: Living The Dream Tour will begin on March 26 at 10 a.m. local time. The Live Nation presale will follow on March 27 at 10 a.m. local time. On March 28, the general sale will kick off. Find more information here.