Uproxx cover stars Jonas Brothers are not done celebrating their decades-long career. Between 2023 and 2024, the “Love Me To Heaven” musicians’ The Tour was an onstage tribute to their discography.
Come this summer, they will do it all over again as part of their Jonas20: Living The Dream Tour alongside Marshmello and special guests The All-American Rejects and Boys Like Girls. During an appearance on Good Morning America, the group teased the tour and confirmed it would open in the Garden State.
“Our journey began in New Jersey, it’s where we grew up,” said Nick. “Joe mentioned riding up and down the East Coast in a trailer. Just really humble beginnings playing in malls, because we couldn’t sell tickets ourselves, and we’d pop up in there and play.”
The artist presale for the Jonas20: Living The Dream Tour will begin on March 26 at 10 a.m. local time. The Live Nation presale will follow on March 27 at 10 a.m. local time. On March 28, the general sale will kick off. Find more information here.
Jonas Brothers’ 2025 Tour Dates: Jonas20 Living The Dream Tour
08/10 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *+
08/12 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park *+
08/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park *+
08/17 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *+
08/21 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre *#
08/23 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park *#
08/26 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field *#
08/28 — Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park *#
08/31 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field *#
09/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium *#
09/18 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #
09/20 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center #
09/22 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena #
09/25 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center #
09/26 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center #
09/28 — Phoenix, AZ @ PHX Arena (Formerly Footprint Center) #
10/02 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena #
10/04 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center #
10/05 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena #
10/07 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center +
10/08 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center +
10/10 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center +
10/12 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum +
10/14 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +
10/16 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center +
10/17 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center +
10/18 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center +
10/19 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center +
10/22 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena +
10/24 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena +
10/26 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center +
10/28 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/29 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center +
11/01 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena +
11/02 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse +
11/04 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center +
11/05 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center +
11/06 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena +
11/08 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center +
11/09 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center +
11/11 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena +
11/12 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena +
11/14 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena +
* with Marshmello, + with The All-American Rejects, # with Boys Like Girls