The Jonas Brothers staged one of the most successful comebacks in pop last year. Their record Happiness Begins put the group back on the map several years after the brothers disbanded. The track “Sucker” garnered a Grammy nomination and gave the group an opportunity to perform “What A Man Gotta Do” live at the ceremony. While Happiness Begins was released less than a year ago, the brothers are already looking ahead to their next record.

According to Nick Jonas, their next album was nearly complete just two weeks after their comeback record debuted. Jonas sat down with Jimmy Kimmel on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss the Jonas Brothers’ recent tour and upcoming music. Jonas said the brothers are exhausted after completing a 90-stop tour, but they’re ready for the next step. Along with an upcoming Las Vegas residency, the Jonas Brothers have yet another album on the horizon.

“Yeah, a new album is coming,” Jonas said. “We figured, why slow down? So, after the last album came out, literally two or three weeks later, we were with a bunch of our songwriting friends. We went somewhere to record, to write and came out with a record pretty much done. So we’ve put the finishing touches on it now with our friend Ryan Tedder who worked with us on ‘Sucker.'”

Watch Jonas’ full interview on Kimmel above, and revisit our review of Happiness Begins here.