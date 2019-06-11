Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Jonas Brothers’ comeback has been an undeniable success. They’re getting ready for a big tour, and “Sucker” is one of the most catchy and delightful singles of 2019 so far. It’s a huge song (it was their first ever No. 1 single), and like other huge songs, it is open to remixes and reinterpretation. The group did just that when they stopped by The Tonight Show yesterday, to perform the song with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots on classroom instruments.

With everybody packed into a cramped dressing room, they played the song on xylophone, plastic hand clappers, wood blocks, shakers, and so on. All in all, it’s good clean fun, and while this version won’t usurp the original, it’s a cute diversion and further evidence that the Jonas Brothers deserve their return to the spotlight.

Naturally, the group has kept busy lately. In recent days, Joe Jonas got married to Sophie Turner, the band filmed a funny sketch about mourning the end of Game Of Thrones, they praised Halsey’s rendition of “Sucker,” they performed “Cool” on The Voice, and of course, they released their comeback album, Happiness Begins.

Watch the Jonas Brothers perform “Sucker” on classroom instruments above, and read our review of Happiness begins here.