Here Is Jonas Brothers ‘The Tour’ Setlist For 2023

Over the weekend, the Jonas Brothers played their two-night run at NYC’s Yankee Stadium — and it included a truly massive setlist. With 60 songs, the band took fans through all five of their albums, from the Disney days to the present era.

As they are set to bring the same show to Boston’s TD Garden this week, those going might be wondering what songs they should start preparing for.

Here is the Jonas Brothers’ setlist for their Five Albums, One Night Tour. A complete list of tour dates can also be found here.

1. “Celebrate!”

2. “What A Man Gotta Do”

3. “SOS”

4. “Hold On”

5. “Goodnight And Goodbye”

6. “That’s Just The Way We Roll”

7. “Still In Love With You” / “Australia” / “Hollywood” / “Just Friends” / “Games” (medley)

8. “Hello Beautiful”

9. “Inseparable”

10. “Take A Breath”

11. “When You Look Me In The Eyes”

12. “Year 3000”

13. “Summer Baby”

14. “Vacation Eyes”

15. “Sail Away”

16. “Little Bird”

17. “A Little Bit Longer”

18. “Can’t Have You”

19. “Sorry”

20. “BB Good”

21. “Shelf”

22. “Got Me Going Crazy” / “Video Girl” / “One Man Show” (medley)

23. “Pushin Me Away”

24. “Tonight”

25. “Lovebug”

26. “Burnin Up”

27. “Americana”

28. “Summer In The Hamptons”

29. “Waffle House”

30. “Montana Sky”

31. “Miracle”

32. “Fly With Me”

33. “Hey Baby”

34. “Poison Ivy”

35. “Don’t Speak”

36. “Much Better”

37. “World War III”

38. “What Did I Do To Your Heart”

39. “Paranoid”

40. “Turn Right”

41. “Before The Storm”

42. “Black Keys”

43. “Jealous”

44. “Cake By The Ocean”

45. “Walls”

46. “Comeback”

47. “Rollercoaster”

48. “Strangers”

49. “Used To Be”

50. “Cool”

51. “Trust”

52. “Every Single Time”

53. “Happy When I’m Sad”

54. “Don’t Throw It Away”

55. “Love Her”

56. “Hesitate”

57. “I Believe”

58. “Only Human”

59. “Sucker”

60. “Leave Before You Love Me”