The Jonas Brothers exceeded all expectations when they ended their roughly six-year hiatus in 2019. They then released the documentary Chasing Happiness and the album Happiness Begins. The latter boasted “Sucker,” their first career No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The JoBros’ comeback was not limited to 2019. The band, comprised of Joe, Kevin, and Nick, will drop The Album, their first since Happiness Begins, this Friday, May 12.

The anticipation for The Album has been amplified by singles “Wings,” boasting a video starring Haley Lu Richardson, and “Waffle House.” The Jonas Brothers performed “Waffle House” and “Walls,” featuring Jon Bellion, the album’s executive producer, on the April 8 episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by Molly Shannon. (They also joined Shannon for this sketch.)

Before returning to SNL, the Jonas Brothers sold out a five-night Broadway residency in March.

And days after their SNL stop, they put on a one-night-only concert at Royal Albert Hall in London on April 14. Later in April, they staged a surprise show at The Theater in Los Angeles, which Uproxx described as “designed for the biggest Jonas Brothers fans.”

What a night LA! Getting to play a few songs from THE ALBUM our first time at @theatre_acedtla was so special. Dallas-Fort Worth, you’re up tonight!! pic.twitter.com/i7DE4m2nG1 — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) April 26, 2023

Those die-hards will have more opportunities to experience the Jonas Brothers’ entire discography on Five Albums. One Night. The Tour. It was announced on May 2 and will start with back-to-back Yankee Stadium concerts on August 12 and 13. (A second date had to be added after the first sold out.)

The general public sale for The Tour is set to begin this Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. local time. Ticket information can be found here. See all dates here.

The Album is out 5/12 via Republic Records. Find more information here.