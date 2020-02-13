Jonas Brothers Gave A Spirited Performance Of ‘What A Man Gotta Do’ On ‘Corden’

The Jonas Brothers have managed to stage one of the most successful comebacks in pop. Following the release of their revival record Happiness Begins, the brothers were nominated for a Grammy. While they ended up losing the trophy to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, the Jonas Brothers managed to perform the recent single “What A Man Gotta Do” at the awards ceremony. Now, the brothers are continuing their celebration of success with a late-night TV performance of the same single on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The Jonas Brothers took the stage with the support of their backup band. With Nick and Kevin on guitar, the brothers captivated the crowd with their energetic rendition of the single while Joe coaxed the audience to clap alongside the jiving beat.

The performance arrives after an exciting report about Joe Jonas and his wife, Sophie Turner. The two are alleged to be pregnant and expecting their first baby. Turner, who gained fame from her role in HBO’s hit series Game Of Thrones, has appeared in several of the Jonas Brothers videos. The band’s most recent video for “What A Man Gotta Do” features Turner alongside the other brothers’ wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

Watch the Jonas Brothers perform “What A Man Gotta Do” on The Late Late Show with James Corden above.