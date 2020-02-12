Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Baby

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot in May at a secret Las Vegas ceremony that was accidentally made public when Diplo live-streamed the event. Since then, Turner has featured in a few of the Jonas Brothers’ comeback videos like the recent “What A Man Gotta Do.” Now, the two reportedly have an exciting announcement. E! News reports Turner is pregnant and the couple is expecting their first baby.

According to the report, the two are trying to keep the news under wraps. “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” the report states. “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

The couple recently appeared together at the 62nd Annual Grammys ahead of the Jonas Brothers’ performance of “What A Man Gotta Do.”

In other news, the Jonas Brothers are gearing up for the release of yet another record. The trio announced their Happiness Begins follow-up is complete and arriving “sooner than you might think.” In a recent interview with UK radio show Capital Breakfast‘s host Roman Kemp, Nick Jonas revealed details about when the upcoming release is arriving. “Soon. Probably sooner than you might think. It’s done, that’s the cool part, and there’s even more new music coming as well.”

