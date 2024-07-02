Joseph Quinn was fearless the only time he met Taylor Swift.

The Stranger Things and A Quiet Place: Day One star (although not THE star of the A Quiet Place prequel; that would be the cat) talked about his encounter with the “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” singer on a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“I met Taylor Swift once, and I said, ‘You’re Taylor Swift.’ She was very funny,” Quinn said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “She said something nice about like the show [Stranger Things], and I said, ‘Oh, thanks. You’re Taylor Swift.’ I meant it as a compliment.”

He added, “It’s definitely a compliment, and I remember thinking like, ‘That was f*cking stupid.’ But she was very good-humored about it.”

There are multiple connections between Taylor Swift and Stranger Things, beginning with Sadie Sink, who plays Max on the Netflix series, starring in All Too Well: The Short Film. Also, she worked with Ethan Hawke, the father of Maya Hawke, in the “Fortnite” music video. If someone wants to start a rumor that “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)” is about Joyce and Hopper, I would believe it.

You can listen to the Happy Sad Confused podcast below.