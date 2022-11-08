Once upon a time, Justin Bieber and Judith Sheindlin (who’s better known as Judge Judy) were neighbors. To this day, Sheindlin, who stands at 5’1″ and just turned 80 in October, apparently strikes fear into the heart of the 28-year-old pop star, if her understanding of where they stand is to be believed.

In a recent interview with Access, Sheindlin said, “He’s scared to death of me. […] “There was a period of time before he grew up, when he was foolish, and doing foolish things. I must have said something about it, and then I understood that he was paying the front door people to let them know when I was there [laughs], coming and going, so he wouldn’t have to bump into me.”

Indeed, there is some history there: After Bieber’s 2014 DUI arrest, Sheindlin shared her thoughts about the then-embattled pop star, saying, “Being a celebrity is a gift; you can either treat it reverently, or you can make a fool out of yourself, and he’s doing a very good job of making a fool out of himself. And I think it’s sad. Nobody’s going to remember that he was a marginal singer, but they’re going to remember a young kid, who had a chance to have it all, and who is blowing it by acting like a fool.”